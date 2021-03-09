UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain, Snowfall Over Hills Forecast For KP From Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Rain, snowfall over hills forecast for KP from Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Met Office Tuesday forecast that westerly wave is likely to enter Pakistan on Wednesday and would persist till Sunday due to which rain, thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected during the period.

It said that rain, thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected in Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Kurram, Waziristan and Bannu from Wednesday to Sunday with occasional gaps while rain with gusty winds and hailstorm is expected in DI Khan division.

The Met Office warned that rainfall might trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of the province from Thursday to Sunday, therefore, the district governments should have to take precautionary measures in advance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Bannu Abbottabad Swat Mansehra Kohat Dir Haripur Kohistan Shangla Buner Sunday From

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei lays foundation stone of &#039; ..

41 minutes ago

Igniting #SHEPOWER in a fast-growing tech space

45 minutes ago

Nepra increases Rs 0.89 per Unit in electricity ra ..

51 minutes ago

ICIMOD organizes International Women’s Day

52 minutes ago

Russia reports fewer than 10,000 new COVID-19 case ..

56 minutes ago

Emirates boosts services to Maldives, Seychelles

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.