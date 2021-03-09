Rain, snowfall over hills forecast for KP from Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Met Office Tuesday forecast that westerly wave is likely to enter Pakistan on Wednesday and would persist till Sunday due to which rain, thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected during the period.

It said that rain, thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected in Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Kurram, Waziristan and Bannu from Wednesday to Sunday with occasional gaps while rain with gusty winds and hailstorm is expected in DI Khan division.

The Met Office warned that rainfall might trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of the province from Thursday to Sunday, therefore, the district governments should have to take precautionary measures in advance.