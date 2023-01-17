Rain-snowfall over hills predicted in Balochistan on Jan 18-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :A westerly wave is likely to enter North Balochistan on January 18 (Wednesday) and produce rain with snowfall over the hills in parts of Balochistan till January 19 (Thursday), according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-snowfall with isolated heavy fall is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Harnai, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Muslim Bagh, Kalat, Khuzdar, Turbat, Panjgur and Makran coast on January 18 and 19.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions are expected in other parts of the country during the period.

About the possible impacts, the met office informed that moderate with isolated heavy fall/snowfall may disrupt and cause the closure of roads in parts of North Balochistan. Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the spell.

Rain will be beneficial for the crops and orchards in Balochistan while temperatures are likely to fall significantly during and after the spell.

All authorities concerned are advised to remain alert for avoiding any untoward situation during the forecast period.

The met office has also indicated the onset of another weather system that would approach the upper parts of the country from January 21.