UrduPoint.com

Rain-snowfall Over Hills Predicted In Balochistan On Jan 18-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Rain-snowfall over hills predicted in Balochistan on Jan 18-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :A westerly wave is likely to enter North Balochistan on January 18 (Wednesday) and produce rain with snowfall over the hills in parts of Balochistan till January 19 (Thursday), according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-snowfall with isolated heavy fall is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Harnai, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Muslim Bagh, Kalat, Khuzdar, Turbat, Panjgur and Makran coast on January 18 and 19.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions are expected in other parts of the country during the period.

About the possible impacts, the met office informed that moderate with isolated heavy fall/snowfall may disrupt and cause the closure of roads in parts of North Balochistan. Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the spell.

Rain will be beneficial for the crops and orchards in Balochistan while temperatures are likely to fall significantly during and after the spell.

All authorities concerned are advised to remain alert for avoiding any untoward situation during the forecast period.

The met office has also indicated the onset of another weather system that would approach the upper parts of the country from January 21.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Balochistan Quetta Alert Zhob Chaman Turbat Barkhan Harnai Kalat Khuzdar Pishin Dalbandin Ziarat Panjgur Bagh January May Muslim From

Recent Stories

UAE-Korea Business Forum discusses economic cooper ..

UAE-Korea Business Forum discusses economic cooperation and investment opportuni ..

11 minutes ago
 PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling con ..

PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling consultant

1 hour ago
 ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

1 hour ago
 UAE and Korea have well-established strategic rela ..

UAE and Korea have well-established strategic relations: Nahyan bin Mubarak

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues Federal Law to establish Nati ..

UAE President issues Federal Law to establish National Media Office

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepa ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepal over victims of plane crash

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.