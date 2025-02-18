Open Menu

Rain, Snowfall Predicted In KP; PDMA Issues Alert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 11:20 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday has issued a weather alert predicting rain and snowfall in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from February 19 to February 20.

According to PDMA, thunderstorms, rain, and snowfall are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu, Karak, and Kohat.

PDMA has directed all district administrations to prepare for any potential emergencies and ensure the availability of heavy and small machinery to handle any unforeseen incidents due to rain or snowfall.

Citizens were advised to stay away from electric wires, weak buildings, signboards, and billboards during the rain.

Farmers advices to plan their activities in accordance with the weather forecast, while tourists and residents in vulnerable high-altitude areas asked to take precautionary measures and stay informed about the weather conditions.

Local authorities in sensitive districts have been instructed to disseminate safety messages in regional languages to ensure maximum awareness among the public.

PDMA has also directed all relevant departments to remain alert for road clearance operations and provide alternative routes in case of road blockages.

Tourists were advised to check weather conditions and road closures before traveling to tourist destinations by contacting PDMA’s helpline.

PDMA spokesman said that the Emergency Operation Center at PDMA was fully functional, and citizens could report any emergency situation by calling PDMA’s toll-free helpline 1700.

