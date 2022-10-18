Rain, snowfall upper KP from Oct 19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The Met Office on Tuesday forecast rain with snowfall in upper areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from October 19 to 21 and rains with dust storm in plains areas during the period.

Regional Met Office Peshawar said that snowfall with rain was likely to occur over Chitral, Kalam, Shangla, Kohistan and Kaghan while rain with thundershower and hailstorm and gusty winds is likely to occur in Bunner, Malakand, Swat, Dir, Timergara, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Kohat, Khyber, Orakzai, Bajaur, Mohmand, Nowshera, Risalpur and Chera.

Similarly, dust storm with gusty winds is expected in Tank, North and South Waziristan, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu and DI Khan.

It said that snowfall in upper areas of the province could block roads besides bringing down the mercury level below freezing at some upper parts of the province.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority directed all the district governments to ensure availability of all emergency services staff, machineries and other resources to remain vigilant and restore road links in case of any land sliding of road blockage.