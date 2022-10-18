UrduPoint.com

Rain, Snowfall Upper KP From Oct 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Rain, snowfall upper KP from Oct 19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The Met Office on Tuesday forecast rain with snowfall in upper areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from October 19 to 21 and rains with dust storm in plains areas during the period.

Regional Met Office Peshawar said that snowfall with rain was likely to occur over Chitral, Kalam, Shangla, Kohistan and Kaghan while rain with thundershower and hailstorm and gusty winds is likely to occur in Bunner, Malakand, Swat, Dir, Timergara, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Kohat, Khyber, Orakzai, Bajaur, Mohmand, Nowshera, Risalpur and Chera.

Similarly, dust storm with gusty winds is expected in Tank, North and South Waziristan, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu and DI Khan.

It said that snowfall in upper areas of the province could block roads besides bringing down the mercury level below freezing at some upper parts of the province.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority directed all the district governments to ensure availability of all emergency services staff, machineries and other resources to remain vigilant and restore road links in case of any land sliding of road blockage.

Related Topics

Storm Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Road Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank Timergara October All From Rains

Recent Stories

COAS reiterates resolve to defend motherland again ..

COAS reiterates resolve to defend motherland against all threats

3 minutes ago
 Proposals And Initiatives Of The President Of Turk ..

Proposals And Initiatives Of The President Of Turkmenistan At «The Central Asia ..

46 minutes ago
 Participation Of The President Of Turkmenistan In ..

46 minutes ago
 US Deputy Chief of Mission visits UVAS Ravi Campus ..

US Deputy Chief of Mission visits UVAS Ravi Campus, discusses with Vice-Chancell ..

51 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka clinches big win against ..

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka clinches big win against UAE

55 minutes ago
 World's first 60 MP OIS-enabled front camera phone ..

World's first 60 MP OIS-enabled front camera phone - Infinix ZERO 20 now availab ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.