Rain, Snowfall Welcome Ramazan, Comfortable Weather Predicts From March 2-3
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) As the holy month of Ramadan is set to begin, a powerful westerly wave is expected to hit the western parts of the country on March 2, bringing with it a spell of rain and snowfall, according to the Met office.
A powerful westerly wave is expected to bring rain and snowfall to the country from March 2-3, providing relief from the prevailing dry and hot weather during the holy month of Ramadan.
The Met Office has predicted rainfall in the Federal capital Islamabad, as well as in Punjab's major cities, including Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, and Lahore, along with other districts, on March 2 and 3, Private news channels
reported.
A cold spell is also expected to grip the northern regions, with rain and snowfall predicted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chitral, Dir, Swat, Peshawar, and other districts, as well as in Murree, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir, from March 2
to 4.
Sindh’s Larkana and Sukkur districts likely to receive rainfall on the 2nd and 3rd March.
There is possibility of landslides/avalanches in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the period.
Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab /Islamabad and Kashmir.
