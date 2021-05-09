Rain spell forecast for capital from Monday: PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Sunday forecast a rain spell to be started from May 10 (Monday) in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

PMD Spokesperson Dr Khalid Malik, while talking to APP, said it would grip the north Punjab including Gujranwala Sargodha, Mianwali and Lahore which would turn weather pleasant.

He informed that the intermittent rain spell would continue for four days.

