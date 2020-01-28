Rain spell increases sale of traditional local winter food items

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Sale of traditional local winter food items is on the rise after today's rain in various markets of Federal capital including Aabpara market, Sitara market, Super, Jinnah Super, Karachi Company and other places.

The people have started enjoying winter delights like Doodh Jalebi, Gajar ka Halwa, chicken corn soup, Kashmiri tea, fried fish, samosa, pakora, vegetable rolls, hot coffee and other items which are high in demand particularly these days.

A large number of people come to these outlets to hit the cold with fried food items which are favorite every time but it becomes more popular in the winter season.

The shopkeepers are doing a good business due to high demand and increased sale of fried food items.

Namkeen (Saltish) fish point at Sitara market said that the demand for fish has increased manifold and fish outlets in different areas of Islamabad were crowded with customers.

Various kinds of fish including Pamphlet, Simon, Black Raho, Mushka and Mahsher are being served at the stalls and fried fish is available at Rs.350 to Rs.700 per kilogram.

Gajar Halwa (traditional sweet dish) is also considered to be one of the favorite food items in the winter. Chicken Corn�Soup is widely liked soup for the customers especially in winter.

"Having hot pakoras in rainy season is the best enjoyment for me", said Ahmed Ali at Sitara market. He said that he specially came to buy Pakoras for the whole family to enjoy it in rainy season.

Muhammad Khan said that he like dhood (Milk) Jalibi in rainy weather, adding that his family loved having it in the winter. He said that�having dhodh jalebi is a good way to stay warm in the cold.