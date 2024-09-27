Open Menu

Rain Spell Likely From Oct 5

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted a spell of rain in the upper parts of the country from October 5 to 8.

According to a press release, the department mentioned that less than normal rainfall is expected during the post-monsoon season from October to December.

Sharing details of the water position in reservoirs, it said that the Tarbela Dam is eighty-six percent full, while the Mangla Dam is seventy-six percent full.

