UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Spell To Decrease Smog Level

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Rain spell to decrease smog level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Friday said that the rain spell which would enter from Sunday would decrease level of smog in the country.

Talking to APP, he said the rain spell would provide relief to the patients of allergy.

Health Expert Dr Arif Majeed said impacts of smog would prove harmful in situation like Covid-19 pandemic.

It was mandatory for the people to wear mask while going outside to safe them from diseases,smog and skin irritation, he told APP.

He advised the people to stay at homes in the evening time to secure them from seasonal allergies, adding allergies develop when the body's immune system overreacted to something in the environment.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah museums awarded ‘Accessible for Disabili ..

41 minutes ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Sindh’s Talha ..

42 minutes ago

CTD arrests two most wanted terrorists in Karachi

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over death of PHC CJ ..

1 hour ago

PM says successive govts completely neglected Balo ..

2 hours ago

Training of Trainers on Business Models for Calf R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.