Rain spell to decrease smog level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Friday said that the rain spell which would enter from Sunday would decrease level of smog in the country.

Talking to APP, he said the rain spell would provide relief to the patients of allergy.

Health Expert Dr Arif Majeed said impacts of smog would prove harmful in situation like Covid-19 pandemic.

It was mandatory for the people to wear mask while going outside to safe them from diseases,smog and skin irritation, he told APP.

He advised the people to stay at homes in the evening time to secure them from seasonal allergies, adding allergies develop when the body's immune system overreacted to something in the environment.

