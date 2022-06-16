UrduPoint.com

Rain Spell To Start From June 15 Across Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Rain spell to start from June 15 across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast that the humid winds from the Arabian Sea would enter the upper parts of the country from this evening which may start a rainy spell with strong winds and thundershowers from June 15 to June 21 across Punjab.

A spokesperson for Punjab Disaster Management said that according to the Meteorological Department, the rainy spell is expected to start from June 15 (Thursday) in Attock, Rawalpindi, Murree, Chakwal, Jhehlum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh.

The spokesperson said that from June 17 (Friday) to 20 (Monday), the rains with thunderstorm were also expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Khanpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

However, the heavy rains, expected in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura on June 16 and 17 could increase the risk of urban flooding in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

The spokesperson said that more monsoon rains and floods were expected during this year's monsoon. The PDMA has alerted all the concerned agencies to check any flood-like situation due to rain while the emergency drills to cope with such situations were also underway.

The Punjab government had started distributing safety jackets to boatmen in canals and rivers, whereas encroachments near water reservoirs were being removed, the spokesperson added.

