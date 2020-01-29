UrduPoint.com
Rain Spell Turns Air Quality Moderate In Federal Capital

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:41 PM

The recent rain spell started on Tuesday helped reduce the soaring air pollution in the federal capital as the air quality was recorded moderate after months of polluted air ratio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The recent rain spell started on Tuesday helped reduce the soaring air pollution in the Federal capital as the air quality was recorded moderate after months of polluted air ratio.

According to Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) daily air quality report, the hazardous pollutant ratio had declined after days of increased particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM 2.5).

The report mentioned that the 24 hours average concentrations of Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) were noticed below the permissible limits of National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) whereas concentration of PM2.5 was within safe limit of NEQS.

The pollution level comprising particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) was below the permissible ratio of 35 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m) which was recorded 31.63 mg/m, the highest in the federal capital.

World Health Organization (WHO) in it's reports of 2015 claimed had claimed air pollution to cause huge number of premature deaths.

PM 2.5 had been found hazardous pollutant which could penetrate into human blood through lungs cells.

According to the daily ambient air quality report of the federal capital by Pakistan-EPA, the 24 hours average ratio of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) were 25.32micrograms per cubic meter (mg/ m) and 47.32 mg/m respectively against the respective National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 80 mg/m and 120mg/m.

The data was recorded by calibrated air quality monitors fixed at particular positions with proper readings.

However, concentrations of PM2.5 during the day and evening times were recorded slightly high, whereas the overall ambient air quality of the federal capital was not healthier today.

Any other data from any source presenting ambient air quality of Islamabad was neither verified nor approved by the PAK-EPA, the report said.

