Rain stops play at Adelaide; Pak reel at 39-3

ADELAIDE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::Play was called off at the Adelaide Oval after heavy showers lashed the ground and made the field dangerous for play during the third and last session on the third day of the day-night Pink Ball second against Australia at the Adelaide Oval here on Sunday.

Pakistan are precariously placed at 39-3 in the second innings with Shan Masood batting on 14 (55) and Asad Shafiq 8 (17).

Pakistan lost three wickets in their second innings including Babar Azam 8 (12), Azhar Ali 9 (8) and Imam ul Haq 0 (9).

Pakistan need another 248 to avoid innings defeat and make Australia bat again in their second innings. Australia had scored 589-3 in their first innings while Pakistan could only post 302-10.