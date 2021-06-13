UrduPoint.com
Rain, Strong Winds Likely In KP

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 04:40 PM

Rain, strong winds likely in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted rain and strong winds all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Malakand, Kohat, Hazara divisions and adjoining areas during next 24 hours.

The meteorological department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also recorded rain forecasts in Kohat and adjoining areas with 10 mm rain in Swat and Malam Jabba, 12 mm in Balakot and 17 mm in Buner during last 24 hours.

However, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan recorded the highest temperature of44 °C during this time span.

