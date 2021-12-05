Rain, strong winds likely in parts of KP: Met Office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Rain and strong winds are likely in Malakand and Hazara divisions, Meteorological Department said here Sunday.

Rain may fall in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad with cold and dry weather will prevail in other districts of the province, the department said. It further said that Kalam recorded minus 2 degrees Celsius while Dir recorded minus one degree Celsius.