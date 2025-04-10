Rain, Thunder, Hailstorm Expected In Parts Of KP
Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Meteorological Department on Thursday has issued weather alert forecasting rain and possible hailstorm in several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to the latest weather report on Thursday, partially cloudy conditions are expected across most districts of the province.
Rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds are predicted for various areas including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, and Malakand. In some of these regions, hailstorm is also likely. Other districts expected to receive rain with thunder and gusty winds include Mansehra, Torghar, Kohistan, Battagram and Abbottabad.
Rain accompanied by thunder is also anticipated in Khyber, Orakzai, Mohmand, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, and the provincial capital, Peshawar.
The forecast also covers Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Karak, and both North and South Waziristan.
Yesterday, light rain was recorded in Peshawar, while Upper Dir received the highest rainfall at 15mm. Tourist destinations also saw precipitation: Malam Jabba received 11mm, Kalam 9mm, Pattan Kohistan 10mm, Saidu Sharif (Swat) 4mm, and Chitral 1mm.
Temperatures recorded at some KP places the other day were as Peshawar at 21°C, Chitral 12°C, Upper Dir 9°C, Kalam 7°C and Malam Jabba 8°C.
