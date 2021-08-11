Rain, thunder shower predicted in KP from August 12

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The Met Office Wednesday predicted widespread rain with thundershowers and wind across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from August 12 to 15.

The rain, wind and thundershowers are expected in DI Khan, Bannu, Karak, Tank, Waziristan, Kohat, Peshawar, Chitral, Dir, Nowshera, Mardan, Haripur, Charsadda, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Shangla and Kohistan.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued alert to all the district administrations to take precautionary measures well before time to cope with any emergency and avoid loss of lives and properties.

The authority also asked RESCUE 1122 to remain high alert to response to any emergency situation timely.