Rain, Thundershower Expected In Most Parts Of Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in northeast Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

Heavy falls were also likely at isolated places in northeast Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported on Saturday.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower occurred at isolated places in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan. Weather remained hot & humid elsewhere in the country, PMD said.

Rainfall (mm): Sindh: Padidan 240, Mohenjo Daro 86, Larkana 81, Rohri 63, Sukkur 49, Khairpur 40, Dadu 35, Sakrand 20, Hyderabad 06, Mir Pur Khas 04, Karachi (Gulshan-E-Hadeed 03), Punjab: Chakwal 03, Khanpur 02, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Mirkhani 20, Drosh 02, Balochistan: Dalbandin, Lasbella 15, Sibbi 07, Barkhan, Kohlu 06, Chaman 05, Khuzdar, Quetta 04, Kalat, Ziarat 03, Loralai 02, Kashmir: Kotli 06, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 01.

Highest maximum temperatures recorded (°C): Chillas 40, Nokkundi and Khanpur 39.

