Rain, Thundershower Likely In Various Parts Of Country: PMD

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2022 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Rain wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and lower Sindh during the next twelve hours.

Heavy falls are likely in Pothohar region, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, upper and central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab and Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning is as follows: Islamabad 25 degree centigrade, Lahore 30, Karachi and Peshawar 29, Quetta 24, Gilgit 26, Murree 17 and Muzaffarabad 24 degree centigrade.

According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy/chances of rain-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla, partly cloudy with chances of rain and thundershower in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramulla 18 degree centigrade, Jammu 27, Leh 14 and Anantnag 17 degree centigrade.

