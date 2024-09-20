Rain-thundershower spell likely in upper & central parts from Sept 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower in upper and central parts of the country from September 26 to October 01.

According to the PMD, the moist currents from Bay of Bengal would likely to penetrate in the upper parts from September 25 and a westerly wave to approach them on September 26.

Under the influence of above weather systems, it said, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavyfalls were expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Kurram, Orakzai, Kohat from September 26 (evening/night) to October 01 while in Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan from September 27 to October 01 with occasional gapes.

In Punjab/Islamabad, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavyfalls were likely in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, Wazirabad from September 26 (evening/night) to October 01 while in Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur and Bhakkar from September 27 (night) to October 01, the PMD said.

Likewise the rain-wind/thundershower would likely to start in Kashmir including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from September 26 and continue till October 02.

Similarly, rain-wind/thunderstorm would likely to occur in Gilgit-Baltistan including Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Ghanche and Shigar from September 26 to October 02.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather would likely to prevail in most parts of Balochistan and Sindh. However, rain-wind thunderstorm would likely to occur at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, Tharparker, Umerkot and adjoining areas from September 26-28.

The PMD said that heavy rains might increase flow in local nullas/streams in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Nowshera, Swabi, Islamabad/Rawalpindi and Northeast Punjab during the forecast period.

"Heavy falls may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur and Sialkot during the wet period," it added.

Landslides may disrupt roads in the vulnerable points of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the forecast period, while windstorm and lightning may damage weak structures like roofs/walls of Kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels etc, the PMD warned.

It advised the farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

"Travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and manage their traveling according to weather conditions and avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell," the PMD said.

It also cautioned all the authorities concerned to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.