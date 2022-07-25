Rain-thundershower with isolated heavy falls predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Department on Monday predicted widespread, heavy rain-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls and strong wind in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the next 24 hours.

Heavy rain was predicted in Tank, DI Khan, North and South Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai and Kurram districts.

Scattered to fairly widespread rain-thunderstorm is expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Haripur, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Malakand, Lower & Upper Dir, Bajaur, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Mohmand and Chitral districts.

Flash flooding is expected in local nullas and hill torrents in the province.

Heavy fall may also generate flash flood in DI Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Swabi and Mardan cities.