Rain Thundershowers Expected In City

Fri 17th July 2020 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) ::Rain coupled with wind and thundershowers is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a low pressure area is present along lower Sindh and Indian Gujrat region.

Shallow westerly wave is also present over western and upper parts of the country.

The Meteorological department said that hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the province, however, rain/wind-thundershower is expected in Pothohar region, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore and DG Khan during evening/night.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain is also expected in Multan and Bahawalpur.

During past 24 hours, rain occurred in most parts of the province including Bhakkar 49mm, Lahore (City 41mm, AP 18mm), Layyah 30mm, Kasur 29mm, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 22mm, Shamsabad 21mm), Kot Addu 17mm, Islamabad (ZP 15mm, Bokra 14mm, Golra 3mm), Attock 10mm, Murree, Narowal, Faisalabad 4, Jhang 2, Jhelum 1mm.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded35 centigrade and 28 centigrade, respectively.

