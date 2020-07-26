UrduPoint.com
Rain, Thundershowers Forecast In Different Parts Of Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 08:20 PM

Rain, thundershowers forecast in different parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain-wind-thundershowers in lower Sindh, lower Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas in next 24 hours.

Heavy falls are also expected in some lower parts of Sindh and Balochistan. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

During past 24 hour, rain wind/thundershowers occurred in Sindh, upper/lower Balochistan, Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Sindh: Karachi (Gulshan-e-Hadeed 86, Met. Complex 81, Surjani 73, North Karachi 62, Jinnah Terminal 58, MOS 50, Saddar, Kemari 51, Faisal Base 49, Nazimabad 28, Landhi, Masroor 23, Islamkot 34, Padidan 30, Badin 28, Diplo 24, Mithi, Dahli 09, Kaloi 05, Chhor 02, Jacobabad, Hyderabad 01, Punjab: Islamabad (Bokra 53, Golra 52, AP 28, Saidpur 13, ZP 10), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 52, Shamsabad 18), Chakwal 13, Murree 06, Attock, Bahawalnagar 02, Lahore (AP 02), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Saidu Sharif 20, upper Dir 18, Malam Jabba 04, Kakul 01, Balochistan: Kalat 09, Khuzdar, Turbat 06, Quetta, Pasni 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bunji 02.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (°C): Nokkundi 46°C, Dalbandin 45°C and Sibbi 43°C. Seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating southern and eastern parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting western parts of the country.

