Rain-thundershowers forecast in KPK,Islamabad, Punjab, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain/wind-thundershowers in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, east Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Dust-storm/isolated rain-thundershower is also expected in south Punjab and upper Sindh.

During past 24 hour, Rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred in Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, upper Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the country Rainfall (mm) was recorded in Punjab: Hafizabad 92, Narowal 49, Murree 24, Sialkot (City 19, Airport 04), Islamabad (Saidpur 09, Golra 07, Zero Point 05), Mandi Bahauddin 09, Jhelum 07, Chakwal, Gujranwala 06, Lahore (Airport 04) ), Gujrat 03, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 01), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 30, Parachinar 04, Kakul 03, Kashmir: Kotli 19, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta 09, Muzaffarabad (City 04), Sindh: Padaidan 16, Dadu 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Gupis, Bunji 03, Bagrote 02, Chilas 01, Balochistan: Turbat 02.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Bhakkar 44C, Peshawar, Bahawalnagar and Sibbi 43C.

Monsoon currents are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country today and likely to strengthen during next 24 to 48 hours.