Rain, Thundershowers With Gusty Winds Forecast

Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain-thundershowers with gusty winds in most districts of Sindh, South Balochistan, South Punjab.

While , rain-thundershowers with gusty winds are also expected in districts of Central/South Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Upper Punjab, North Balochistan and Kashmir.

During past 24 hour, Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershowers occurred in Sindh, northeastern Punjab and Kashmir.

Rainfall(mm) was recorded at Sindh: Diplo 177, Mithi 111, Mirpur Khas 100, Karachi (Gulshan-e- Hadid 66, Landhi 32, Jinnah Terminal, Old Airport 01), Nagarparker 28, Chhor 27, Islamkot 21, Kaloi 20, Badin 15, Dahli 13, Chhacharo 05, Tando Jam 03, Punjab: Sialkot City 04 and Kashmir: Muzaffarabad City 03.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (°C):Nokkundi 45°C, Chillas 44°C, Dalbandin and Shaheed Benazirabad 42°C. According to synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents arze penetrating in lower parts of the country which are likely to strengthen in next 24 to 48 hours. A westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country from Tuesday.

