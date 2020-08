Rain, thundershowers with gusty winds forecast

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain-thundershowers with gusty winds in most districts of Sindh, South Balochistan, South Punjab.

While , rain-thundershowers with gusty winds are also expected in districts of Central/South Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Upper Punjab, North Balochistan and Kashmir.

During past 24 hour, Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershowers occurred in Sindh, northeastern Punjab and Kashmir.

Rainfall(mm) was recorded at Sindh: Diplo 177, Mithi 111, Mirpur Khas 100, Karachi (Gulshan-e- Hadid 66, Landhi 32, Jinnah Terminal, Old Airport 01), Nagarparker 28, Chhor 27, Islamkot 21, Kaloi 20, Badin 15, Dahli 13, Chhacharo 05, Tando Jam 03, Punjab: Sialkot City 04 and Kashmir: Muzaffarabad City 03.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C):Nokkundi 45C, Chillas 44C, Dalbandin and Shaheed Benazirabad 42C. According to synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents arze penetrating in lower parts of the country which are likely to strengthen in next 24 to 48 hours. A westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country from Tuesday.