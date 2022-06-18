UrduPoint.com

Rain-thunderstorm Associated With Gusty Winds Predicted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 18, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds predicted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :The Provincial Met Office Saturday predicted partly cloudy weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

Similarly, partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province.

However, rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is likely to occur at scattered places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Bajaur Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Tank, D.I.Khan, North and South Waziristan districts. However, heavy to moderate rainfall may occur at isolated places for next 48 hours, which can trigger flash flooding in vulnerable areas.

