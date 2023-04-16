Rain thunderstorm expect in several parts of country on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Rain wind/thunderstorm (isolated heavy fall) is expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Potohar region and North East Balochistan on Monday.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country and would spread to the western and central parts subsequently.

Met Office informed that during the past 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while hot in central/southern parts.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm): Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 19, Drosh, Kalam 12, Dir (Upper) 11, Buner, Mir Khani 09, Parachinar, Pattan 05, Kakul 04, Saidu Sharif 03, Cherat, Chitral 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore08, Chillas 05, Bunji 03, Gupis 02, Bagrote 01, Kashmir: Garhi Duppata 06, Muzaffarabad (A/P) 03, Balochistan: Quetta 02.

Today's Recorded Maximum Temperature (°C): Jacobabad 43, Khairpur, Mithi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rohri & Sakrand 42.