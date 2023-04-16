UrduPoint.com

Rain Thunderstorm Expect In Several Parts Of Country On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Rain thunderstorm expect in several parts of country on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Rain wind/thunderstorm (isolated heavy fall) is expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Potohar region and North East Balochistan on Monday.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country and would spread to the western and central parts subsequently.

Met Office informed that during the past 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while hot in central/southern parts.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm): Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 19, Drosh, Kalam 12, Dir (Upper) 11, Buner, Mir Khani 09, Parachinar, Pattan 05, Kakul 04, Saidu Sharif 03, Cherat, Chitral 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore08, Chillas 05, Bunji 03, Gupis 02, Bagrote 01, Kashmir: Garhi Duppata 06, Muzaffarabad (A/P) 03, Balochistan: Quetta 02.

Today's Recorded Maximum Temperature (°C): Jacobabad 43, Khairpur, Mithi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rohri & Sakrand 42.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Parachinar Gilgit Baltistan Saidu Jacobabad Khairpur Chitral Dir Muzaffarabad Buner Sakrand Rohri

Recent Stories

Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted f ..

Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted for participation in SAVW

15 minutes ago
 Climate Ambassadors host the first batch of UAEâ€™ ..

Climate Ambassadors host the first batch of UAEâ€™s university students

15 minutes ago
 $17.7 bn in Brazilian food exports to 22 Arab coun ..

$17.7 bn in Brazilian food exports to 22 Arab countries in 2022: UAE Internation ..

4 hours ago
 Minister of Education discusses role of education ..

Minister of Education discusses role of education in achieving sustainable devel ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Police links ballistic identification networ ..

Dubai Police links ballistic identification network with Interpol database

5 hours ago
 UAE is among largest international investors in Br ..

UAE is among largest international investors in Brazil: Chairman of UAE Chambers

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.