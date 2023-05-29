UrduPoint.com

Rain, Thunderstorm Expected In KP Till June 5

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2023 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The Met Office on Monday forecast wind, dust and thunderstorm and rain with few hailstorm and isolated heavy falls for most parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till June 5.

It said that mainly partly cloudy to cloudy weather is expected over most districts of the province, however scattered rain, wind and thunderstorm with isolated heavy rainfall and hailstorm are likely to occur over Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Hangu, Orakzai, Karak, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Tank, D I Khan, North and South Waziristan districts during the period.

The chief amount of rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was; Kurram 5mm, Kakul 8, Mardan and Dir 2.

The mainly partly cloudy weather prevailed over most districts of the province during the last 24 hours, however rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred in Bannu District.

The minimum temperature recorded during the last 24 hours in major cities of the province was; Peshawar 24C, Chitral 15, Dir 12, Kalam 5, Malam Jabba 9, Kakul 16, Parachinar 12, Bannu 21, DI Khan 25, Risalpur 22 and Kohat 22.

