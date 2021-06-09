UrduPoint.com
Rain, Thunderstorm Forecast For KP

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast rain with thunderstorm with few moderate to isolated heavy falls for most part of the province from Friday to Monday.

Pakistan Meteorological department (PMD) said that moist currents from the Arabian Sea would penetrate in eastern part of the country from Friday due to which rain with thunderstorm would occur in Mansehra, Abbottabad, Hari Pur, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Mardan, Buner, Dir, Shangla and Kohistan during the period.

It said that wet-spell would subside the prevailing hot weather condition.

