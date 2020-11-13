Rain-thunderstorm forecast in Islamabad, Potohar region, GB, Kashmir, KP, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hill) is expected in Islamabad, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Northern Balochistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa on Saturday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), while, partly cloudy/ light rain is expected at a few plain areas of Lower Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and Central Punjab.

Smog/Fog is expected in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

During past 24 hour, Dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas, hilly areas of Kashmir, north Balochistan.

Today's lowest minimum temperature's (°C): Skardu -03°C, Leh -02°C and Gupis -01°C.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is likely to affect Western/Upper parts of the country from tonight.