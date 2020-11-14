UrduPoint.com
Rain-thunderstorm Forecast In Islamabad, Upper/Central Punjab, GB, Kashmir, KPK

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Rain-thunderstorm forecast in Islamabad, Upper/Central Punjab, GB, Kashmir, KPK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) is expected in Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), while, partly cloudy weather with light rain is also expected at few places in South Punjab.

During past 24 hour, rain occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northwest Balochistan, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Snow fall also occurred in Kalam during this period. Weather remained dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (upper 34, lower 19), Kalam 24, Parachinar, Malam Jabba 17, Chitral 16, Mir Khani 14, Drosh 12, Saidu Sharif 07, Peshawar 06, Tahktbai 05, Pattan, Kakul 04, Balakot, Bannu 03, Cherat 02, Balochistan: Quetta (Samungli 07, city 06), Dalbandin 08, Pishin 03, Ziarat 02, Panjgur 01, Punjab: Attock 04, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 01), Murree 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (AP 02, City 01).

Snowfall(inches): Kalam 02.

Today's lowest minimum temperature's (°C): Leh -06°C, Kalam -02°C, Malam Jabba 00°C and Bagrote 01°C.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Monday morning.

