Rain, thunderstorm forecast in Punjab, upper parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted rain-wind and thunderstorm for northeast Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

However, mainly dry weather was expected in the remaining parts of the country.

During the past 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. While, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper and central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Toba Tek Singh 25, Jhang, Sialkot (City) 13, Murree 10, Okara, Sahiwal 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 06, Kakul 05, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 02, Skardu 01.

The highest maximum temperature recorded during past 24 hours (°C): Sibbi 41, Mithi and Thatta 40.