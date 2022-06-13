UrduPoint.com

Rain, Thunderstorm, Gusty Winds Predicted For Scattered KP Places

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2022 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that rain-thunderstorm associated with strong gusty winds are expected at scattered places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Bunner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand districts.

However, rain-thunderstorm and dust raising winds can also occur at isolated places in Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I.Khan, Tank, South & North Waziristan, Orakzai & Kurram districts.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 44°C each in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

More Stories From Pakistan

