UrduPoint.com

Rain-thunderstorm Likely In KP: Met

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Rain-thunderstorm likely in KP: Met

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast thundershowers, rain, and snowfall in the next 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A morning report from the Regional Meteorological Center, issued here on Tuesday, said isolated heavy rains, coupled with strong winds and hail, were also expected.

The weather remained cold and partly cloudy in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

However, thundershowers occurred at some places in Malakand, Peshawar, and Kohat divisions.

Rain recorded in Parachinar 07 mm, Khyber Tirah 05 mm and Landikotal 01 mm, Malamjabba and Cherat 02 mm each, Peshawar city 01 mm. Snow recorded 01 inches at Malamjabba 01.

Similarly, the lowest minimum temperature -05°C was recorded at Kalam.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Parachinar Kohat Hail Malakand From Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan ambassador meets Ukrainian envoy ahead of ..

8 minutes ago
 Rain-wind Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts ..

Rain-wind Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts of the Country expected

20 minutes ago
 PM will pay a two-day official visit to Russia fro ..

PM will pay a two-day official visit to Russia from tomorrow

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd February 2022

3 hours ago
 Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops ..

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops Near Donbas, Preparing Provoca ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>