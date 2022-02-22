Rain-thunderstorm likely in KP: Met

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast thundershowers, rain, and snowfall in the next 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A morning report from the Regional Meteorological Center, issued here on Tuesday, said isolated heavy rains, coupled with strong winds and hail, were also expected.

The weather remained cold and partly cloudy in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

However, thundershowers occurred at some places in Malakand, Peshawar, and Kohat divisions.

Rain recorded in Parachinar 07 mm, Khyber Tirah 05 mm and Landikotal 01 mm, Malamjabba and Cherat 02 mm each, Peshawar city 01 mm. Snow recorded 01 inches at Malamjabba 01.

Similarly, the lowest minimum temperature -05°C was recorded at Kalam.