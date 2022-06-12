Rain-thunderstorm likely in upper KP, Kashmir, GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-thunderstorm in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was present over western/upper parts of the country.

Moist currents from the Arabian sea were penetrating central and eastern parts of the country.

Mainly very hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.

While gusty/dust raising winds are likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh with rain-wind/thunderstorm in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ,Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and its adjoining hilly areas in the afternoon or evening.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at a few places in central/south Punjab, northeastern Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and Kalam.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Punjab: Jhang 15 mm, Faisalabad 12, Balochistan: Sibbi 14, Panjgur , Kohlu 04, Khuzdar 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Babusar 07, Gilgit 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Drosh 02, Mirkhani, Parachinar , Kalam 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Sibbi, Jhelum, Dera Ismail Khan 46 C, Bhakkar, Attock and Gujrat 45 C.