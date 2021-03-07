Rain-thunderstorm likely in upper KP, NP, Kashmir, GB in next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Northeast Punjab (NP), Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while dry weather to continue in most plain areas of the country in next 24 hours.

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country, met office reported.

In last 24 hours weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while cold in upper parts while rain and snowfall was recorded at few places.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was: Kalam 21mm, Dir (Upper 19mm, Lower 06mm), Pattan 17mm, Malam Jabba 13mm, Chitral 10mm, Saidu Sharif 08mm, Besham 07mm, Buner 04mm, Parachinar, Mirkhani 03mm, Peshawar, Mohmand Dam 02mm, Kakul, Mardan, Drosh 01mm, Punjab: Okara 03mm, Kasur 02mm, Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 01mm and Snowfall Kalam 02 inch.

Minimum temperature recorded on Sunday remained Leh -04 C, Kalam -02 C, Astore, Gupis, Bagrote and Malam jabba 00 C.