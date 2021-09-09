Rain, thunderstorm likely to persist in most parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted scattered rain and thunderstorm with strong gusty winds in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Bunner and Swat.

Rain and thunderstorm was also expected in Shangla, Chitral, Dir, Bajaur, Malakand, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Hangu, Orakzai, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Tank and D. I. Khan districts.

Heavy rain may generate flooding in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, and landsliding in vulnerable hilly areas of the province.

Met office predicted partly cloudy weather for most part of Gilgit Baltistan region with light rain and thunderstorm at isolated places.