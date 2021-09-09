UrduPoint.com

Rain, Thunderstorm Likely To Persist In Most Parts Of KP

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 07:10 PM

Rain, thunderstorm likely to persist in most parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted scattered rain and thunderstorm with strong gusty winds in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Bunner and Swat.

Rain and thunderstorm was also expected in Shangla, Chitral, Dir, Bajaur, Malakand, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Hangu, Orakzai, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Tank and D. I. Khan districts.

Heavy rain may generate flooding in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, and landsliding in vulnerable hilly areas of the province.

Met office predicted partly cloudy weather for most part of Gilgit Baltistan region with light rain and thunderstorm at isolated places.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Abbottabad Swat Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank May

Recent Stories

Mohammad Nawaz tests positive

Mohammad Nawaz tests positive

27 minutes ago
 Match officials for Pakistan-New Zealand series co ..

Match officials for Pakistan-New Zealand series confirmed

35 minutes ago
 Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai a ..

Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai and Expo 2020

42 minutes ago
 FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

56 minutes ago
 Kyrgyz President receives Emirati delegation led b ..

Kyrgyz President receives Emirati delegation led by Suhail Al Mazrouei

57 minutes ago
 realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One ..

Realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One – Get to Read Why?

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.