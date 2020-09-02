Rain, thunderstorm predicted for isolated KP areas

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department, Peshawar Wednesday predicted that partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

However, rains with wind-thunderstorm are expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Dir (Upper & Lower), Chitral, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Mohmand, Khyber, Kohat, Karak and Orakzai districts.

Rain recorded in Malamjabba was 135mm while in Balakot 112mm,Pattan 91mm, Cherat 85mm, Kakul 82mm, D I Khan 70mm, Saidu Sharif 61mm, Chitral 60mm, Kalam 50mm, Dir 49mm, Timergara 44mm, Takht Bai 36mm, Peshawar 28mm, Mirkhani 17mm and Drosh 12mm.

Maximum temperature recorded during last 24 hours was 28 degree Celsius in Bannu.