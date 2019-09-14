Rain, thunderstorm predicted for KP

(@imziishan)

The Provincial Met Office Saturday forecast rain and wind-thunderstorm at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

Thunder storm is expected in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai and Kurram districts.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

Similarly, rain with gusty winds predicted in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai and Kurram districts. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in KP for next 48 hours.