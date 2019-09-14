UrduPoint.com
Rain, Thunderstorm Predicted For KP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 03:17 PM

The Provincial Met Office Saturday forecast rain and wind-thunderstorm at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :The Provincial Met Office Saturday forecast rain and wind-thunderstorm at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

Thunder storm is expected in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai and Kurram districts.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

Similarly, rain with gusty winds predicted in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai and Kurram districts. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in KP for next 48 hours.

