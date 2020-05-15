UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain, Thunderstorm Predicted For Parts Of KP For Next 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 06:21 PM

Rain, thunderstorm predicted for parts of KP for next 24 hours

The meteorological department here Friday predicted rain and thunderstorm in Peshawar, Charsadda, Malakand and Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The meteorological department here Friday predicted rain and thunderstorm in Peshawar, Charsadda, Malakand and Abbottabad.

Rain and thunderstorm is also expected in parts of KP province including Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Bajuar, Abbottabad, Manshera, Battagram, Hungu, Kurram and Kohistan.

Cloudy weather is also expected in parts of Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours. The weather condition is attributed to a westerly wave that is seen affecting upper parts of the country.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Gilgit Baltistan Charsadda Chitral Dir Kohistan Malakand Shangla

Recent Stories

Aqib Javed warns all cricket bodies of bankruptcy

11 minutes ago

Multan Electric Power Company CEO presents assista ..

2 minutes ago

DPO awards commendation certificates, cash to poli ..

2 minutes ago

First Tanker With US Oil for Belarus to Arrive in ..

2 minutes ago

Strict action to be taken against wood thieves at ..

2 minutes ago

Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Saturday

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.