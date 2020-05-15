Rain, thunderstorm predicted for parts of KP for next 24 hours

The meteorological department here Friday predicted rain and thunderstorm in Peshawar, Charsadda, Malakand and Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The meteorological department here Friday predicted rain and thunderstorm in Peshawar, Charsadda, Malakand and Abbottabad.

Rain and thunderstorm is also expected in parts of KP province including Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Bajuar, Abbottabad, Manshera, Battagram, Hungu, Kurram and Kohistan.

Cloudy weather is also expected in parts of Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours. The weather condition is attributed to a westerly wave that is seen affecting upper parts of the country.