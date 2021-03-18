UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Thunderstorm Predicts From Sunday To Tuesday In KP

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 08:54 PM

Rain thunderstorm predicts from Sunday to Tuesday in KP

New series of rains and strong winds expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Sunday to Tuesday, the Meteorological Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said in a letters issued to all district administrations, Rescue 1122 and other concerned agencies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :New series of rains and strong winds expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Sunday to Tuesday, the Meteorological Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said in a letters issued to all district administrations, Rescue 1122 and other concerned agencies.

The Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has also issued instructions to the concerned agencies to remain alert and take precautionary measures in view of heavy rains. Landslides feared in sensitive districts of the province due to heavy rains were also issued by the Meteorology Department.

The availability of small and heavy machinery is assured where there is a risk of landslides would be made, the DG PDMA instructed. Tourists should be informed about the weather situation in advance and they should be careful while moving from one place to another in the hilly areas where they fear landslides, the release PDMA informed. The people have been asked to report any untoward incident to PDMA Helpline 1700.

Related Topics

Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Alert Rescue 1122 Sunday All From Rains

Recent Stories

Moscow Hopes Pre-Election Period in Armenia to Be ..

2 minutes ago

Mohmand Dam will be completed in high-flow season ..

2 minutes ago

IIOJK-based journalists face state repression by I ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh High Court order builder to bear cost for re ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole with Tanzanian VP over death o ..

11 minutes ago

Biden Invites Bolsonaro to Join Efforts to Fight C ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.