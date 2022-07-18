UrduPoint.com

Rain Thunderstorm With Few Heavy Falls Likely To Persist In Balochistan; PMD

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Rain thunderstorm with few heavy falls likely to persist in Balochistan; PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-thunderstorm with few heavy falls in few parts of Balochistan province during the next 24 hours.

According to the PMD alert, the Depression over Northeast Arabian Sea further moved nearly westward during last 12 hours, weakened this morning into a well-marked low pressure area (WML) and now lies over central parts of North Arabian Sea, southwest of Karachi.

Maximum sustained surface wind is 40-50 km/hour around the system centre. The system is likely to weaken further into a low pressure area and move westward (towards Oman coast).

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-thunderstorms with a few heavy falls are likely in Lasbella, Uthal, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani, Turbat, Awaran and Ketch areas of Balochistan today and tomorrow.

Rain-thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thaparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan (TMK), Tando Allayar (TAY), Dadu and Jamshoro districts of Sindh today.

About the impacts, the met office informed that sea conditions would remain very rough during next 12 hours. Fishermen of Sindh and Balochistan are advised not to venture in open sea till today evening.

Heavy rains may trigger water-logging/urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lasbella, Uthal, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani, Turbat, Awaran and Ketch areas of Balochistan.

