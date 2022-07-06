Rain, thunderstorm with gusty winds forecast for KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The Met Office on Wednesday predicted rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds at scattered place in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand, Swat, Chitral, Shangla, Buner, Lower and Upper Dir, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber and Kohat districts during the next 24 to 48 hours.

Heavy rainfall is also expected at a few places in Malakand, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Balakot, Battagram, Shangla and Torghar districts during the period while rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, D.

I. Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan districts.

The weather remained mainly cloudy in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours. However, rain occurred at isolated places in Kohat, Dir, Malakand, Mansehra, Buner, Bajaur, Kurram and Khyber districts.

The chief amount of rainfall recorded in various districts of the province as Parachinar 8mm, Bannu 2, Saidu Sharif 6, Balakot 8, Kakul 10, Kalam 1, Pattan 5 and Dir 1.

The maximum temperature recorded in major cities of the province during the last 24 hours was; DI Khan and Bannu 42C, Peshawar 35, Mardan 33, Kohat 35 and Chitral 37.