Rain, Thunderstorm With Gusty Winds Predicted In Most KP Districts
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that mainly partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province however rain-thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely to occur in various districts during the next 24 hours.
The districts where rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds predicted included Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak, DI Khan, Tank and Waziristan districts.
During the last 24 hours, mainly hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province. Rainfall recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was nil.
The maximum and minimum temperatures in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar 38/27, Chitral 38/13, Timergara 37/21, Dir 35/17, Mirkhani 40/20, Kalam 30/13, Drosh 39/20, Saidu Sharif 35/21, Pattan 40/25, Malam Jabba 26/15, Takht Bhai 38/26, Kakul 32/18, Balakot 35/19, Parachinar 33/26, Bannu 39/26, Cherat 33/18, DI Khan 41/27, Risalpur NA, Kohat NA.
The highest temperature recorded in the province was 41 degree centigrade in D I Khan.
