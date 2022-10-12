Rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains predicted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Office on Wednesday forecast dry weather for most districts and snowfall over high mountains of the province for next 24 hours.

Rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over high mountains is likely to occur over isolated places in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Swat, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu and Karak districts.

Similarly, Rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over high mountains is likely to occur over isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner and Swat districts on Thursday.