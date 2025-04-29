Open Menu

Rain, Thunderstorms, And Hailstorm Expected In Upper And Central Pakistan From May 1- 4

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorm expected in upper and central Pakistan from May 1- 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a spell of wind, thunderstorm, and rain,accompanied by isolated hailstorms, in various parts of the country from May 1-4, as a westerly wave is expected to enter the upper regions on the evening of April 30.

According to the Met Office, moist currents from the Arabian Sea will also penetrate northeast Punjab starting May 1, enhancing the chances of scattered rainfall and thunderstorms.

From April 30 to May 4, weather disturbances are expected in Azad Kashmir including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur; parts of Punjab including Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sahiwal, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, and Mianwali; as well as regions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Mardan, and Kurram.

Gilgit-Baltistan areas such as Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, and Shigar are also likely to be affected.

Meanwhile, from the night of May 2 to May 5, duststorms and thunderstorms are expected in parts of southern Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan, including Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Tharparkar, Sanghar, Umerkot, Zhob, Khuzdar, Musakhel, and Barkhan.

Strong winds, hail, and lightning may damage loose structures such as electric poles, trees, vehicles, and solar panels. Farmers are advised to adjust their wheat harvesting schedules in view of the forecast.

Heatwave conditions prevailing in various parts of the country are likely to ease from May 1 onwards.

The authorities have been urged to remain on high alert and take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward situation.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

3 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

3 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

3 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

3 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

4 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

4 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

4 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

4 hours ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

7 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan