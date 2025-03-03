Rain, thunderstorms expected across KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Meteorological Office has forecast rain, wind, and thunderstorms, along with snowfall over mountainous areas, across several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in the next 24 to 48 hours. Affected areas include Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Mohmand, and Bajaur.

The province has already been experiencing rainfall over the past 24 hours. The chief amount of rainfall in various districts of the province was recorded as: Peshawar 18mm, Bannu and Saidu Sharif 15 each, Mardan 10, Cherat 25, DI Khan 2, Timergara 16 and Malamjabba 27.

The minimum temperature was recorded as -03 in Kalam and Parachinar, -01 in Malajabba, 0 in Dir, 02 in Chitral, 10 in Peshawar and Bannu.

According to the Meteorological Department, the current wet spell is expected to persist until March 4.