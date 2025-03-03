Rain, Thunderstorms Expected Across KP
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Meteorological Office has forecast rain, wind, and thunderstorms, along with snowfall over mountainous areas, across several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in the next 24 to 48 hours. Affected areas include Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Mohmand, and Bajaur.
The province has already been experiencing rainfall over the past 24 hours. The chief amount of rainfall in various districts of the province was recorded as: Peshawar 18mm, Bannu and Saidu Sharif 15 each, Mardan 10, Cherat 25, DI Khan 2, Timergara 16 and Malamjabba 27.
The minimum temperature was recorded as -03 in Kalam and Parachinar, -01 in Malajabba, 0 in Dir, 02 in Chitral, 10 in Peshawar and Bannu.
According to the Meteorological Department, the current wet spell is expected to persist until March 4.
Recent Stories
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway
Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay
Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made
Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi
Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..
The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rain, thunderstorms expected across KP3 minutes ago
-
Railways install 17,810 meters on residential units3 minutes ago
-
IFC delegation meets PM's climate aide, discusses collaborative efforts on climate action13 minutes ago
-
China's Two Sessions set to boost Pak-China ties & economic growth32 minutes ago
-
DC Sanghar urges traders to avoid hoarding & follow fixed prices during Ramazan33 minutes ago
-
Youth Empowerment Milestone: Rs. 209 billion disbursed to 31,700 young entrepreneurs33 minutes ago
-
"Cheap Tandoor Project" inaugurated during Ramazan33 minutes ago
-
Distt admin takes swift action against price hikes33 minutes ago
-
DC chairs DLC's meeting43 minutes ago
-
OGDCL to organize Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 202543 minutes ago
-
AC Qasimabad conducts surprise operation to check prices43 minutes ago
-
Ramazan price crackdown: 51 sellers arrested, 3 shops sealed in ICT1 hour ago