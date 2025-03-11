Rain, Thunderstorms Expected In Parts Of Country On Tuesday
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Rain-wind/thunderstorms with snowfall over the hills are likely at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Balochistan, Potohar region, northeast Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday, while other parts of the country will experience partly cloudy to dry weather.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Islamabad and its surroundings are expected to have partly cloudy weather with a 40% probability of rain-wind/thunderstorm.
Rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Buner, Peshawar, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram, Khyber, and Waziristan.
Mostly dry and partly cloudy weather is expected in Punjab; however, isolated rain-wind/thunderstorms may occur in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Gujrat, Sialkot, and Lahore. Murree, Galliyat, and nearby areas may experience cloudy weather with chances of rain and light snowfall.
Sindh will remain dry, with partly cloudy conditions in upper districts.
Dry weather is expected in most parts of Balochistan, while Quetta, Chaghi, Zhob, Ziarat, and northern districts may experience gusty winds, rain, and possible snowfall over the hills.
Cloudy weather with rain-thunderstorm and snowfall over the hills is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Cold and dry conditions prevailed in most parts of the country over the past 24 hours, with isolated rain/thunderstorms in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Malam Jabba recorded 29mm of rainfall, followed by Pattan with 27mm, Upper Dir 21mm, Lower Dir 16mm, Kalam 17mm, Saidu Sharif 10mm, Kakul 6mm, Balakot 5mm, Mir Khani and Drosh 3mm each, Bacha Khan Airport 2mm, and Chitral, Peshawar, and Cherat 1mm each. In Gilgit-Baltistan, Astore received 6mm, Hunza 4mm, Bunji 2mm, and Skardu 5mm, while Kashmir and Murree recorded 5mm and 1mm, respectively.
Snowfall was recorded in Astore at 4 inches.
The lowest temperatures recorded today were -6 C in Leh, -2 C in Gupis and Bagrote, and -1 C in Parachinar.
The pollen concentration in the air stands at 13,774 particles per cubic meter.
Citizens, especially in hilly regions, are advised to take precautions against rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall.
Motorists traveling through affected areas should exercise caution due to possible slippery roads and reduced visibility.
