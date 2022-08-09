Rain thunderstorms forecast for Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast rain thunderstorms respective parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, rain thunderstorm predicated for isolated places in Quetta, Mastung, Zhob, Barkhan, Loralai, Dera Bugti, Dera Murad Jamali, Sibi, Bolan, Kohlu, Khuzdar and Harnai, However, heavy rain falls in Lasbell, Awaran district coastal areas and its surroundings.

Monsoon currents are likely to continue from August 10 to 14.

Flash flooding are expected in Qilla Saifullah, Lolrali, Barakha, Kohlu, Musakhel, Kharan, Turbat, Panjgur, Jhal Magsi, harnai, Mastung Surab and coastal areas during forecast period.

All concerned authorities are suggested to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period by the Met Office.

The minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 22.0 degrees centigrade and 10.4 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.