UrduPoint.com

Rain Thunderstorms Forecast For Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Rain thunderstorms forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast rain thunderstorms respective parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, rain thunderstorm predicated for isolated places in Quetta, Mastung, Zhob, Barkhan, Loralai, Dera Bugti, Dera Murad Jamali, Sibi, Bolan, Kohlu, Khuzdar and Harnai, However, heavy rain falls in Lasbell, Awaran district coastal areas and its surroundings.

Monsoon currents are likely to continue from August 10 to 14.

Flash flooding are expected in Qilla Saifullah, Lolrali, Barakha, Kohlu, Musakhel, Kharan, Turbat, Panjgur, Jhal Magsi, harnai, Mastung Surab and coastal areas during forecast period.

All concerned authorities are suggested to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period by the Met Office.

The minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 22.0 degrees centigrade and 10.4 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Alert Zhob Turbat Sibi Barkhan Bolan Dera Bugti Harnai Kharan Kohlu Khuzdar Loralai Mastung Awaran Ziarat Panjgur Surab Dera Murad Jamali August From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

11 hours ago
 FBI joins probe into possible link among killings ..

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, in ..

21 hours ago
 Football: Italian Cup results

Football: Italian Cup results

21 hours ago
 9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully in fe ..

9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully in federal capital

21 hours ago
 Main Zul-Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul-Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.