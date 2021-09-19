UrduPoint.com

Rain, Thunderstorms Predicted In KP From Sept 20

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 07:50 PM

Rain, thunderstorms predicted in KP from Sept 20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The Regional Met Office Sunday forecast widespread rains with thunderstorms and gusty winds at different places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from September 20 to 25.

Heavy rainfalls at few places were expected in Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Dir, Chitral, Peshawar, Kohat and Waziristan.

Heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in local streams, nullahs, land sliding at above mentioned districts.

It is worth mentioning here that Provincial Disaster Monitoring Authority (PDMA) has issued a letter to all district administrations and related agencies. PDMA asked the District Administrationand concerned agencies to take precautionary measures and remain alert in view of heavy rains.

In case of any emergency, the people can contact on phone number 1700 for 24/7, the authority said.

