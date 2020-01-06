Rain to benefit wheat in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) -:Faisalabad has received light rain during the last 12 hours which would have positive impact on wheat crop though it could be harmful for gram crop due to enhanced moisture in the air.

Spokesman of agriculture department said here on Monday that the recent rain spell would be beneficial for standing crop of wheat, barseem and fodder etc, adding that it would not only increase per acre yield but also enhance the overall wheat output in the country.

However, he said that the gram growers should be careful and take appropriate measures in consultation with agri experts to save gram crops from damage as due to rain moisture increased in the air which may cause suspension of chlorophyll system of the gram plants that will result attack of 'jhulsao' disease on leaves of the crop, he added.

He further said that weeds were also very dangerous for gram crops and the farmers should remove all types of weeds from their crops.