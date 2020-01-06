UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain To Benefit Wheat In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 03:57 PM

Rain to benefit wheat in Faisalabad

Faisalabad has received light rain during the last 12 hours which would have positive impact on wheat crop though it could be harmful for gram crop due to enhanced moisture in the ai

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) -:Faisalabad has received light rain during the last 12 hours which would have positive impact on wheat crop though it could be harmful for gram crop due to enhanced moisture in the air.

Spokesman of agriculture department said here on Monday that the recent rain spell would be beneficial for standing crop of wheat, barseem and fodder etc, adding that it would not only increase per acre yield but also enhance the overall wheat output in the country.

However, he said that the gram growers should be careful and take appropriate measures in consultation with agri experts to save gram crops from damage as due to rain moisture increased in the air which may cause suspension of chlorophyll system of the gram plants that will result attack of 'jhulsao' disease on leaves of the crop, he added.

He further said that weeds were also very dangerous for gram crops and the farmers should remove all types of weeds from their crops.

Related Topics

Attack Faisalabad Agriculture Agri May All From Wheat

Recent Stories

Results on day four of the inaugural ATP Cup team ..

1 minute ago

People demand provision gas supply

2 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

2 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat strikes back at Amir Liaqat over “ ..

16 minutes ago

German Foreign Minister Says Trump's Sanctions Thr ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 22 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.